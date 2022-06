SEATTLE (AP) — Allisha Gray had 18 points, Satou Sabally added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 68-51 on Friday night. Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, including eight in the final five minutes to seal the win for Dallas (6-4). Seattle (5-4) had its four-game win streak snapped. Breanna Stewart had 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Storm.