Frey’s home run sends Michigan past Oregon 8-6 in regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Matt Frey hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to rally Michigan to an 8-6 victory over Oregon in the Louisville Regional. Michigan (33-26) advances to play Louisville on Saturday. Oregon (35-24) will play an elimination game against Southeast Missouri State earlier Saturday. Elliott singled off Oregon reliever Rio Britton (4-1) to lead off the Michigan eighth. Logan Mercado entered and struck out Stewart, but Frey followed with his game-winning shot.