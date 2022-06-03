Florida beats Central Michigan 7-3 at Gainesville Regional

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Sproat allowed just one run over seven innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs — including the go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the fifth — and top-seeded Florida beat Central Michigan 7-3 at the Gainesville Regional. Florida (40-22) plays No. 2 seed Oklahoma in the semifinals after fourth-seeded Central Michigan (42-18) plays No. 3 seed Liberty — which lost to Oklahoma in the regional’s opener — in a loser-out game. Sproat (8-4) scattered nine hits with two walks and a balk and struck out six. Danny Wuestenfeld went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Simpson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for Central Michigan.