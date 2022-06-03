Skip to Content
Copper, Parker help Sky beat Dream 73-67 after losing lead

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 21 points, Candace Parker had five of her nine in the last 2:37 and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 73-65 on Friday night after blowing a 20-point first-half lead. The Dream took their only lead at 60-58 on a tough drive by Erica Wheeler with 7:45 to play. Chicago’s Rebekah Gardner tied it with a short shot and followed with a wide-open layup for a 62-60 lead. It was still two point game when Parker’s heavily contested 10-footer went through for a 66-62 lead. In the last 1:27 the Sky made 7 of 8 free throws, three by Parker and two by Emma Meesseman, who had 16 points. Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 19 points.

