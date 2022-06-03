Billie Jean King receives France’s Legion of Honor award

PARIS (AP) — Tennis legend and LGBTQ rights activist Billie Jean King has received France’s highest civilian award. King received the Legion on Honor on Friday in recognition of her contributions to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ people in athletics. She took part in a short ceremony at the presidential Elysee Palace at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday, the 78-year-old King was back on the main clay court at the Paris tennis complex that hosts the French Open for a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of her winning the 1972 tournament title.