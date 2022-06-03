Arozarena homers, McClanahan pitches Rays past White Sox 6-3

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and Shane McClanahan won his fourth consecutive start as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3. Jose Abreu hit his seventh homer and extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven. Arozarena’s sixth homer highlighted a four-run first inning against Chicago starter Davis Martin. McClanahan struck out eight in six innings, giving up two runs and six hits.