Álvarez, Díaz, Maldonado HR, Astros beat KC, 5th win in row

By MARC BOWMAN
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez, Aledmys Díaz and Martín Maldonado each homered and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for their fifth straight win. Kansas City has lost 12 of 14. Álvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year contract, also had a pair of singles for his fifth straight multi-hit game. His 15 home runs are second in the American League behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

