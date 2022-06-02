Toro’s triple helps Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tiebreaking triple in the top of the 10th inning, and Diego Castillo shut down Baltimore in the bottom half to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Orioles. With the automatic runner on third and one out, Toro hit a drive to deep center field off Jorge López. Cedric Mullins ran it down at the wall but couldn’t hold onto the ball. Castillo made that one run hold up, striking out Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle before rookie Adley Rutschman hit a line drive into the Mariners’ defensive shift.