Swiatek runs away with French Open semi; win streak at 34

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek has reached her second French Open final and extended her winning streak to 34 matches by beating No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1. Their semifinal was even at 2-all after 20 minutes, before Swiatek used her heavy forehand, quick-strike ability and all-court excellence to seize control with a five-game run. Swiatek will face Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan on Saturday for the title. Swiatek will be bidding for her second Grand Slam trophy. The other came at Roland Garros in 2020. Swiatek’s current winning streak equaled one Serena Williams had in 2013. The only longer this century was a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.