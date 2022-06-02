‘Some weirdness’ at Big 12 with future and soon former teams

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby acknowledges the there is “some weirdness” with the conference’s annual spring meetings. There are 14 schools taking part this week in North Texas. There are representatives from future members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. There is also the lingering presence of Texas and Oklahoma. The league’s only football national champions are still three years away from their scheduled departures to the SEC. Plus, Bowlsby announced his retirement earlier this year. He plays to stay on until is replacement is found, and figures he’s down to having 30-90 days left on the job.