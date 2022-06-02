Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Barring an end to the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be banned from next month’s track and field world championships. The championships mark the largest international sports event since the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. An official from World Athletics said the federation is sticking with the ban of Russians and Belarusians it adopted shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine with the help of Belarus. Asked about the status of the Russians for the July 12-25 world championships in Oregon, World Athletics referred to a March statement announcing the ban. In it, federation president Sebastian Coe said the unprecedented sanctions, quote, “appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.”