Rangers acquire Morel for Abreu 3 days after pitcher DFA’ed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired minor league right-hander Yohanse Morel from the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers traded Albert Abreu, the hard-throwing right-hander they had designated for assignment three days earlier. The Rangers assigned the 21-year-old Morel to High-A Hickory of the South Atlantic League. He was 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 10 relief appearances for High-A Quad Cities. He averaged 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with no home runs allowed. Abreu had no record and a 3.12 ERA over seven relief appearances for the Rangers after being acquired from the New York Yankees before the season.