Portugal draws at Spain, Haaland scores in Nations League

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Portugal scored late to earn a 1-1 draw at Spain in their Nations League opener, while Erling Haaland led Norway to a 1-0 win at Serbia. Substitute Ricardo Horta equalized for Portugal with eight minutes remaining to cancel out Álvaro Morata’s 25th-minute opener for the hosts in Sevilla. Cristiano Ronaldo began the game on the bench and only came on for the final half hour. The Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 at home to take the early of their League A group. Haaland helped Norway get off to a good start in League B by leading his team to victory in Belgrade.