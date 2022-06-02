Play ball! Things to know about NCAA baseball regionals

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 19. Tennessee is the No. 1 national seed and leads the country in home runs and ERA. East Carolina is on an 18-game win streak and enters regionals as the hottest team in the nation. Florida State owns the longest active streak of NCAA Tournament appearances at 44 in a row. Coppin State and Hofstra are in the tournament for the first time.