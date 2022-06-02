Manoah sharp as Blue Jays beat White Sox, win 8th straight

By IAN HARRISON

Assoiated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernández homered and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to eight games by beating the Chicago White Sox 8-3. Santiago Espinal had three hits and three RBIs as the surging Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 15 games. Chicago was swept in the three-game series and has lost six of eight. Manoah allowed three runs and six hits, walked one and struck out five in 7 2/3 innings. He’s 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 13 career home starts.