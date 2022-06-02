Malachi Smith, one of nation’s top transfers, joins Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Malachi Smith was one of the top available players in the transfer portal and he has signed to play basketball for Gonzaga next season. Smith’s decision followed news this week that Gonzaga starters Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton had decided to play another season with the Zags. Smith was the Southern Conference player of the year and averaged 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last year at Chattanooga. The 6-foot-4 guard will be a junior next season.