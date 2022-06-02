Lindsey goes 3 for 3; Florida tops Oregon State 7-1 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 and scored three runs to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State 7-1 on Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators (49-17). Natalie Lugo (12-5) stepped in for starter Lexie Delbrey and got the win in six innings of scoreless relief. She gave up one hit and struck out six. Oregon State’s Sarah Haendiges (13-7) pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.