LEADING OFF: Angels star Trout set to draw a crowd in Philly

Angels star Mike Trout is likely to have a big rooting section at Citizens Bank Park all weekend for a series against the Phillies. Trout is from the South Jersey city of Millville, about an hour’s drive from Philadelphia. Now 30 years old and in his 12th big league season, the three-time MVP has played just two games in Philly — the last time was 2014 after Los Angeles’ scheduled set there in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic. The Angels have won 12 in a row against Philadelphia — the longest active winning streak by any big league team against a single opponent and the longest such win streak in the history of interleague play, the Elias Sports Bureau said.