Kluber excels again at Globe Life Field as Rays beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber excelled again at Globe Life Field, pitching six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. In his previous appearance at the ballpark, Kluber threw a no-hitter at Texas on May 19, 2021, while with the New York Yankees. In his only other game at Globe Life Field, which opened in July 2020 during the pandemic-delayed season, he left after one inning with an injury in his only start as a member of the Rangers. Kluber allowed one run and four hits. The Rays won the last two games of the four-game road series and are back to a season-best nine games over .500. The Rangers have lost two straight after reaching .500 for the first time since May 2021.

