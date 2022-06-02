Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages, Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko combined for five points in New York’s 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they’ll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Friday night. Lafrenière has nine points, Chytil eight and Kakko four this postseason.