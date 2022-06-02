Hertha hires Schwarz as coach after escaping Bundesliga drop

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has hired Sandro Schwarz as its new coach after narrowly escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Schwarz is the latest in a string of coaches tasked with bridging the gulf between Hertha’s grand ambitions of establishing itself as a major European club and its years of underachievement on the field. Hertha finished 16th in the Bundesliga and only escaped the drop by beating second-tier Hamburger SV 2-1 on aggregate in a two-leg playoff last week. Schwarz arrives after coaching Russian club Dynamo Moscow.