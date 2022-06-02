Doctor in tow, Rafael Nadal heads to French Open semifinals

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor along for the trip. He has been hoping to get some help with the chronic pain in his left foot that’s been an off-and-on problem for years. Nadal plays No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday. The other men’s semifinal is 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic against No. 8 Casper Ruud. Nadal is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those numbers would add to records he already holds. But he repeatedly has said he has no idea whether each match might be the last of his career in Paris at Roland Garros.