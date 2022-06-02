Baseball honors Gehrig while raising awareness of ALS

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baseball celebrated the life and legacy of Lou Gehrig on the 81st anniversary of the Hall of Famer’s death. Gehrig died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Players and umpires wore red 4-ALS bands. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had Gehrig’s No. 4 on his cleats. Former reliever Jim Poole was at Camden Yards on Thursday night. Poole was diagnosed with ALS about a year ago. His son Hayden threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Baltimore Orioles faced Seattle.