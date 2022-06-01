With 8 returning starters, Titans hope for stingier defense

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All-Pro safety Kevin Byard made clear at the start of Tennessee’s offseason program that the Titans wanted to be the NFL’s top defense. The veteran going into his seventh season isn’t thinking big picture with the Titans busy in the final stage of the offseason. Byard says he’s not necessarily going to put out big goals at a time that’s about learning and melding together. The Titans earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season in large part because of a much improved defense. Eight starters return this season. Coordinator Shane Bowen says it’s a fine line to use familiarity with the defense to build on last season.