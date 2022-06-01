‘We’re moving on’: Fisher says public spat with Saban done

BY RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The public spat between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban appears to be over. Fisher says he is moving on from the public war of words. He says he and Saban had “normal conversations” during two days of meetings with the other 12 SEC football coaches this week. Saban’s comments about the lack of regulation around athlete compensation angered Fisher two weeks ago. He heavily criticized Saban, who was his boss at LSU.