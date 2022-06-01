US Open’s $10M purse offers hope for gender pay equality

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Dottie Pepper recalls being paired with Meg Mallon for the final round of the 1991 U.S. Women’s Open with what she viewed as an impressive $110,000 first-place prize on the line. Things have changed, but Lydia Ko says not enough. Mallon would win that title in 1991, collecting the first six-figure payout in women’s golf history. Pepper says, “That was a big deal.” Three decades later, Pepper can hardly comprehend that the top female golfers in the world will be competing this week for a record $10 million purse. That includes a winner’s take of $1.8 million at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles. Ko, the No. 3-ranked women’s golfer in the world, said she’s grateful for steps toward equal pay but added “there’s still a ways to go.”