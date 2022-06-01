Turner, Long, Ferreira in as US makes 5 changes vs Morocco

CINCINNATI (AP) — Goalkeeper Matt Turner, right back Reggie Cannon, defender Aaron Long, midfielder Brenden Aaronson and forward Jesús Ferreira entered the starting lineup as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made five changes for an exhibition against Morocco. In the first of four World Cup warmups in June for the Americans, central defender Walker Zimmerman, left back Antonee Robinson, and midfielders Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah were the four holdovers from March 30, The Americans lost 2-0 at Costa Rica that night in their final World Cup qualifier but still clinched their first berth since 2018 in soccer’s showcase.