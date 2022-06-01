Timme, Strawther, Bolton returning to Gonzaga next season

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and wing Julian Strawther both say they will drop out of the NBA draft and return to the Bulldogs for next season. Timme and Strawther announced their decisions a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-10 Timme led the Zags in scoring with 18.4 points per game, and was the West Coast Conference player of the year and a second-team AP All-American. The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs.