Sweet 16 run earns Cyclones’ Otzelberger raise, extension

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a contract extension and $500,000 raise after leading the Cyclones to the NCAA Sweet 16 and the third-best turnaround in major college basketball history. Otzelberger’s contract was extended one year through June 2027 and his compensation package increases from $1.5 million to $2 million annually. The Cyclones went 22-13 in Otzelberger’s first season following a two-win season in 2020-21 under Steve Prohm.