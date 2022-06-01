Orioles hit 4 homers, cruise past Mariners 9-2

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías hit two of the Orioles’ four homers with back-to-back shots in the sixth inning, and Baltimore cruised past the Seattle Mariners 9-2. Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini also connected for the Orioles, who bounced back from a 10-0 defeat the prior night. Austin Hays went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Reliever Cionel Perez picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Baltimore pulled away with five runs in the sixth. Mountcastle and Urías gave the Orioles a cushion with back-to-back home runs.