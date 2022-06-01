Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:14 PM

New York ends 7-game skid, beats Indiana 87-74

KION 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points, Rebecca Allen added 17 and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to snap a seven-game losing streak. New York was outscored 33-17 in the second quarter, but used two big runs in the second half to take control. New York went on a 13-0 run in the third to take a 53-52 lead on Natasha Howard’s three-point play. The Liberty also went on a 12-0 run, capped by Allen’s 3-pointer, in the fourth to make it 77-68. Indiana missed its first 14 shots of the fourth and went 1 for 16 in the final 10 minutes. Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points for New York. Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points for Indiana.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content