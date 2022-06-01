New York ends 7-game skid, beats Indiana 87-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points, Rebecca Allen added 17 and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to snap a seven-game losing streak. New York was outscored 33-17 in the second quarter, but used two big runs in the second half to take control. New York went on a 13-0 run in the third to take a 53-52 lead on Natasha Howard’s three-point play. The Liberty also went on a 12-0 run, capped by Allen’s 3-pointer, in the fourth to make it 77-68. Indiana missed its first 14 shots of the fourth and went 1 for 16 in the final 10 minutes. Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points for New York. Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points for Indiana.