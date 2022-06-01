Macdonald wants Ravens to be flexible on defense

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mike Macdonald is stressing versatility as he takes over the defense for the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald is back with Baltimore as the defensive coordinator after he previously worked for the team as a position coach. He took a one-year hiatus from the NFL in 2021 as Michigan’s defensive coordinator before returning to the Ravens in that same role. He rejoins a team that is itching to put last season’s 8-9 record in the past. For the 34-year-old Macdonald, this season is another step in an impressive rise that included time as a defensive backs coach and a linebackers coach before he became a defensive coordinator.