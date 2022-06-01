Jets’ revamped defense looks to ‘dominate’ after dismal 2021

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets can’t deny the dismal numbers their defense put up last season. They were downright ugly. A year after being ranked last in nearly every key category, the Jets look to bounce back in a big way after drafting cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end Jermaine Johnson in the first round and adding a handful of players for a revamped unit. Cornerback D.J. Reed thinks the secondary can dominate games. Fellow newcomer Jordan Whitehead says the Jets’ secondary can be the best he has played with in his NFL career.