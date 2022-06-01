Getting defensive: Avs, Oilers shoring up ‘D’ before Game 2

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The defense for the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers was shaky at best in the opener of the Western Conference final. They combined for 14 goals and 84 shots during the highest-scoring conference final in 37 years. It’s going to be difficult to shore up on the fly, though, given that defensemen on both sides don’t mind breaking out of their zones and contributing on offense. This is the fast-paced style both like to play even if it comes with a cost on the other end. There could be more fireworks in store for Game 2.