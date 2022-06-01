Ex-Bears DT Akiem Hicks signs a 1-year deal with the Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 32-year-old Hicks is likely to become a replacement for Ndamukong Suh, who is a free agent after spending the past three seasons on one-year deals with Tampa Bay. Hicks was a third-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2012 and spent three seasons and part of a fourth with them before finishing the 2015 season with the New England Patriots. He played the past six years with the Chicago Bears, starting all 77 games he appeared in and had 31 sacks.