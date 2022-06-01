Everton’s Richarlison charged for throwing lit flare

LONDON (AP) — Everton forward Richarlison has been charged with improper conduct for throwing a lit flare off the field after scoring a crucial goal in his team’s successful fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League. A lit blue smoke canister was thrown on to the field by supporters in the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal that ultimately earned Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea on May 2. The Brazil international responded by picking the object up and throwing it back in the direction of the stand although it was unclear where it landed. The English Football Association says Richarlison has until June 8 to provide a response to the charge.