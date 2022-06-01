Choi double in 11th for Rays in 4-3 win over Rangers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI double in the 11th inning as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Texas 4-3 on Wednesday night. That kept the Rangers from having a winning record for the first time this season. Both teams scored in the 10th, but the Rangers left the bases loaded. Jon Gray struck out a season-high 12 batters over seven innings and exited with a 2-1 lead for Texas. Sam Huff and Nathaniel Lowe hit solo homers for the Rangers. Randy Arozarena went deep for the Rays, and Harold Ramirez had a tying pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth.