Steelers WR Johnson joins OTAs amid murky contract status

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson is back at work. Johnson has joined the Steelers for the club’s second week of organized team activities. Johnson did not participate in the first week of OTAs, which are voluntary. Johnson is about the enter the final season of the rookie contract he signed after the Steelers selected him in the third round in 2019. Pittsburgh does not negotiate contracts during the season, meaning it has a little more than three months to sign Johnson to an extension.