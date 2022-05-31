Skip to Content
Smith returning to NC State instead of staying in NBA draft

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is returning for his sophomore season after going through the NBA draft process. The 6-foot-4 sophomore participated in the league draft combine in Chicago earlier this month and was considered a potential first-round prospect. But Smith posted a video to social media Tuesday announcing his plan to return, saying: “The job’s not done. Let’s get to work.” Smith averaged 16.3 points as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s No. 2 scorer among freshmen behind Duke star Paolo Banchero. ESPN, which first reported Smith’s decision, had Smith ranked as its No. 22 draft prospect.

