Prescod clocks 9.93 to win 100 meters at Golden Spike

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — British sprinter Reece Prescod has become the first European man to break 10 seconds in the 100 meters this season, clocking 9.93 seconds to win the Golden Spike meet. Prescod showed blistering pace over the last 20 meters to surge ahead of Yohan Blake of Jamaica and clock a personal best time despite running into a headwind. In the women’s 100 meter hurdles, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico recovered from a slow start to finish first in 12.56 seconds. Seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix finished second in the women’s 200, more than half a second behind Aminatou Seyni of Niger who won in 22.21.