Panama replaces Iran as Canada opponent in World Cup warmup

TORONTO (AP) — Panama replaced Iran as Canada’s opponent for a World Cup prep exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian Soccer Association on May 12 announced Iran as the opponent for the friendly, then canceled last week following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The game in Sunday. The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, after taking off from Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.