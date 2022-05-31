Oh baby! 1-year-old in hand, Mets fan makes amazing HR catch

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Alcantara made one of the best catches in baseball this year — from his outfield seat at Citi Field. Alcantara reached over a railing and caught a home run by the Mets’ Starling Marte with his right hand, all the while cradling 1-year-old son Levi in his other arm. The SNY broadcast captured Alcantara’s catch, with stunned play-by-play man Gary Cohen asking “did he catch that?” and declaring “this man will go viral.” Alcantara said he learned to play baseball barehanded while growing up in the Dominican Republic, giving him confidence he could catch the ball without a mitt.