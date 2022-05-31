Devils hire Mugford, promote Duggan in player development

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have hired Dr. Angus Mugford as their senior vice president of player development and performance and promoted former Olympian Meghan Duggan to director of player development. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the moves Tuesday. Mugford spent the previous seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays. Duggan joined the Devils last year as manager of player development. The captain of the USA women’s hockey team that won the gold medal in 2018, she will now manage all levels of the club’s development department, evaluating all on-ice and off-ice information.