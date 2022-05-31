Best ever? Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo among softball’s greats

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma softball slugger Jocelyn Alo doesn’t just hit for power. Division I softball’s all-time home run leader is hitting .497 this season — second nationally heading into the Sooners’ College World Series opener against Northwestern. She has combined rare strength, tireless study and a nearly flawless swing to become one of the best college softball hitters ever. She leads the nation with a .634 on-base percentage. She’s second among active players with a career .440 batting average and leads active players in career runs scored, RBIs and slugging percentage.