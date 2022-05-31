Asian Tour makes first stop in England with new series

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — There’s a lot of attention on Greg Norman’s new Saudi-funded venture that offers $25 million purses and the threat of players having to give up either PGA Tour or European tour membership. That starts next week outside London. This week in England is an Asian Tour event that is part of its International Series. Those events are courtesy of a $300 million infusion from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Investments. Graeme McDowell and Peter Uihlein are among those in the field. No player releases are necessary because the event is not being shown in North America.