Schoop 3rd from Curaçao with 1,000 hits, Tigers top Twins

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curaçao with 1,000 major league hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle, helping the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 in the opener of a five-game series. Schoop, a 30-year-old infielder in his 10th big league season, singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth for his 1,000th hit and tripled leading off the seventh as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon that lifted his average from .173 to  .185. Schoop joined Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday) as players from Curaçao with 1,000 hits,

Associated Press

