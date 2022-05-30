Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL with strained forearm

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City ace Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right forearm. It was the significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians. The 38-year-old Greinke complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday’s start in Minnesota. He allowed five runs in four innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins. Greinke is 0-4 with 5.05 ERA this season. Royals manager Mike Matheny said it could “take a little time” before Greinke’s back. A six-time All-Star, Greinke is in his second stint with the Royals. They signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract in March.