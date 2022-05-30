Mihailovic to miss US World Cup prep matches with hurt ankle

CHICAGO (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic will miss the United States’ four World Cup prep matches in June because of an ankle injury. He was hurt while playing for Montreal in a Major League Soccer game on Saturday night, a day before he was to report to the U.S. team. The 23-year-old midfielder and forward is tied for fourth in the league with seven goals. Mihailovic has one goal in six international appearances, scoring in his debut during a January 2019 exhibition against Panama. He was hoping to make his first national team appearance in two years.