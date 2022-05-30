Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike works out for Belmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike completed his final major workout in preparation for the Belmont Stakes on June 11. The colt ran five furlongs in 59 seconds in between races Monday at Churchill Downs with exercise rider Gabe Lagunes aboard. Rich Strike won the Derby on May 7 at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in the race’s history. The colt is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday. Trainer Eric Reed and owner Rick Dawson opted to skip the Preakness on May 21 to give Rich Strike more time between starts.