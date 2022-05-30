Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson earned an unprecedented $3.1 million check for his victory. Ericsson is the second Swedish driver to win the race. The total purse of slightly more than $16 million surpasses the previous mark of $14.4 million set in 2008. Runner-up Pato O’Ward took home $1 million, which is the largest for a second-place finisher in nearly a decade. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson earned a $50,000 bonus as this year’s rookie of the year and received nearly $208,000 in winnings despite crashing late in the race.